Kremlin says it needs some time to decide if Putin will accept Biden's climate summit invitation

The Kremlin said on Monday that it would need some time before making a decision about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend a climate summit after U.S. President Joe Biden invited him to it.

The White House said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit.

