Left Menu

BJP announces one more candidate for Bengal polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the name of one more candidate for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 16:51 IST
BJP announces one more candidate for Bengal polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced the name of one more candidate for the West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has fielded Bikash Biswas from the Galsi seat that will go for polls on April 22 in the sixth phase.

Biswas will take on Trinamool Congress candidate Nepal Ghorui and All India Forward Bloc's Nanda Pandit in the reserved category seat. In phase-VI, a total of 43 seats will go for polls.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all Assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German government buys stake in defense supplier Hensoldt

The German government is buying a minority stake in defense supplier Hensoldt a company that derives from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus former defense and security electronics division for security reasons.The state-owned KfW deve...

Rajasthan: Virus scare mars Holi celebrations

Subdued Holi celebrations were witnessed across Rajasthan on Monday as people preferred to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus scare. The state government too had issued guidelines to restrict gatherings at public places in the wake...

Bihar CA defies BCCI diktat to "stop T20 league", players may face sanction

The controversy-ridden Bihar Cricket Association, along with its registered first-class and List A players, are likely to face tough sanctions from the BCCI for defying the parent bodys orders to stop the unsanctioned Bihar Cricket League B...

UK's Raab visits Gibraltar to discuss post-Brexit treaty

Britains foreign minister Dominic Raab travels to Gibraltar on Monday to hold talks with the leader of the British territory about securing a post-Brexit treaty with the European Union over the future of the enclave on Spains southern tip. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021