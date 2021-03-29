Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:11 IST
Sex scandal: Woman writes to CJ of K'taka HC, alleges threat from Jarkiholi

In yet other twist to the sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, an unauthenticated letter said to have been written by the woman in the purported video to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court requesting to personally supervise the investigation, has surfaced.

In a three-page letter dated March 28, the woman has requested the court to take note of the threat she is facing in this matter and to take up the case and direct the state government to provide her protection and render her justice.

She has alleged that the SIT, which is probing the case, is completely acting to the tunes of Jarkiholi and that the government is also protecting him, and hence she has not gained confidence in the investigation agency.

Claiming to be a rape victim, having filed a complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi at the Cubbon Park Police Station, where FIR has been registered, the woman said, ''Jarkiholi is highly influential person and has already threatened me in public, of going to any extent to clear my charges against him.'' ''I have already expressed my apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is a highly influential person...I have requested the Special Investigation Team seeking protection for myself and my parents,'' she said.

Alleging that despite her apprehension, the SIT has not given any protection to her and parents so far, the woman said, she has learnt that Jarkiholi has already used his influence through SIT and caused serious threat to her parents and has forced them using criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the Hon'ble Magistrate in pursuing the complaint and preventing her from making any statement against him.

Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents, and has already started destroying evidence regarding offences in every possible way, she added.

The woman has so far released a series of video statements from undisclosed locations accusing Jarkiholi of cheating her, fearing threat to her life, and seeking protection for her and family members.

''Ramesh Jarkiholi is openly threatening me and can go to any extent to prevent me from approaching the investigating agency,'' she said, while expressing fear that he may kill her at any place at any point of time and destroy every piece of evidence regarding commission of offences by him.

''The SIT is completely acting to the tunes of Ramesh Jarkiholi and the government of Karnataka is also protecting him and so far I have not gained confidence on the investigation agency or the government,'' she said.

Further stating that she was on her own will and wished to fight for justice against the influential person, the woman said, ''it is me who is the sufferer, I have to fight for my dignity and women hood, statements made through my parents that, I am kidnapped is baseless and my family has been pressurised to make such statement.'' This is my fight not anybody's, she said, alleging that her family is captive of Ramesh Jarkiholi and one Kattimani DYSP is pressuring them.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah terming the woman's letter to the High Court Chief Justice about threat to her life, as ''distressing and terrifying'', asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, ''Is your govt working in Karnataka?'' ''CD victim claimed to have attempted suicide and now she claims that there is a threat to her life. Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and the whole govt will be responsible if something happens to the victim,'' he tweeted.

The victim in her letter has expressed distrust about the SIT probe and feels that the investigating agency is destroying evidence by colluding with her opponents, this allegation is very serious and needs immediate attention, he added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI PTI PTI

