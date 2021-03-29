Left Menu

Recollect tyrannical rule of DMK before voting: BJP leader

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-03-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 17:25 IST
Coimbatore, Mar 29 (PTI): The BJP on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to recollect the five years of alleged tyrannical rule of the DMK from 2006-2011 before casting their vote during the April 6 Assembly poll in the state.

DMK president M K Stalin believes that by spreading lies on a daily basis, he can come back to power. But, the Tamil people have realised that they have been taken for a ride, BJP's state election in-charge C T Ravi said.

He said, ''DMK stands for Dynasty, Money, Kattapanchayat.'' ''Everyone (in Tamil Nadu) still recollect with fear the five years of tyranny, and when are you (Stalin) going to apologise for the endless atrocities and brutalities against them,'' Ravi said at a press meet here.

They (Tamil Nadu people) have led a peaceful life under the able administration of Chief Minister Palaniswami, he said on the sidelines of releasing the manifesto of Coimbatore south constituency candidate Vanathi Srinivasan.

''Only the ''double-engine'' government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palaniswami can take Tamil Nadu on the super-highway of progress and prosperity,'' Ravi said.

Condemning the derogatory remarks made by former Minister and DMK senior leader A Raja against the Chief Minister and his mother, Ravi said this was the DNA of DMK.

Asked how confident the NDA alliance was in retaining power in the state as many surveys have given the DMK-led alliance an upperhand, Ravi said many of the earlier surveys had proven wrong. The AIADMK led-alliance was sure of retaining power, he said.

To a question on the Mekedatu Dam issue which farmers from the state were opposing, Ravi said the next intention of the government was to interlink rivers.

Once it was over, the water crisis and disputes would be solved, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

