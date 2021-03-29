World News Roundup: Bloodiest day since coup in Myanmar; Hopes of reopening Suez Canal boosted and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Singapore minister pessimistic on Myanmar, says resolution may take time

Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan has called the situation in Myanmar "an unfolding tragedy" that will take time to overcome, and said it was essential for Southeast Asian countries to have a position on how to respond. "It is going to take quite some time to resolve. I must confess to you that I am pessimistic," Balakrishnan told local media, according to a transcript released on Monday.

Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar security forces killed three people in the main city of Yangon on Monday, witnesses and media reported, as activists called on ethnic minority forces in the diverse nation to back their campaign against military rule. After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 deaths on Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country, determined to show their opposition to the relapse into military rule after a decade of democratic reform.

Merkel under pressure to spell out plan to beat virus surge

Chancellor Angela Merkel faced growing criticism on Monday for failing to spell out a plan to reverse rising coronavirus infections in Germany and blaming uncooperative state premiers for an increasingly chaotic management of the crisis. The clock is ticking for Germany to reverse soaring infections which, according to its top public health official, could jump to 100,000 a day from 20,000 now.

Russian opposition activist says police detained his father to pressure him

A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused authorities on Monday of detaining his father over the weekend in an attempt to pressure him over his opposition activities which include organising a new anti-government protest. Ivan Zhdanov, head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said that police had detained his retired father in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don for alleged abuse of office after searching his home and questioning him into the night.

China sends fighters as Palau president, U.S. diplomat visit Taiwan

Ten Chinese military aircraft including fighter jets entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Monday, as Palau's president visited the Beijing-claimed island accompanied, unusually, by Washington's ambassador to the country. Taiwan's air force has repeatedly scrambled to intercept Chinese aircraft in recent months, including 20 on Friday, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty and warn the United States to cease its support for the democratic island.

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is at risk of solitary confinement

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he could be locked up in solitary confinement after being accused of numerous minor infractions, and posted the first picture on Monday of himself from prison, a grainy image showing his head had been shaven. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeal for treatment for acute back and leg pain had been ignored.

Hopes of reopening Suez Canal boosted by partial refloating of jammed ship

A huge container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, raising hopes that the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a big backlog of ships. The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds early last Tuesday, halting traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

Thai anti-government protesters defy police threat of arrests

Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered on Monday in defiance of a threat by police to make more arrests, a day after nearly 100 demonstrators were detained for breaching public health measures against the coronavirus. Demonstrators demanded the release of jailed activists, raising prospects for another confrontation between police and protesters, who are calling for an end to military dominance of politics and reform of the powerful monarchy.

'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia's Tigray

The dusty buses keep coming, dozens a day, mattresses, chairs and baskets piled on top. They stop at schools hurriedly turned into camps, disgorging families who describe fleeing from ethnic Amhara militia in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes.

