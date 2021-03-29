Left Menu

3 former PDP leaders join Sajjad Lone's People's Conference

Former PDP leaders Khurshid Alam, Pir Mansoor and Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari on Monday joined Sajjad Lone's People's Conference.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:37 IST
Former PDP leaders Khurshid Alam, Pir Mansoor and Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari on Monday joined Sajjad Lone's People's Conference. They were inducted into the People's Conference in presence of the party's chief Sajjad Lone.

Earlier in November last year, three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as "second fiddle" to National Conference. In 2020, PDP's founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh had also quit the party last year. (ANI)

