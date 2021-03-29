Subdued Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

The coronavirus pandemic cast its shadow on the Holi celebrations in the statewith roads wearing a deserted look and people preferring to stay indoors, celebrating the festival with their family members. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people, saying in a tweet the festival symbolises the victory of truth over evil. ''Pray to God that the festival dedicated to love, cheerfulness and joy strengthen the colours of our unity and harmony. May the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity fill your lives,'' Adityanath said in a Hindi tweet. The Lucknow district administration had on March 23 said in view of the COVID-19 situation, rain dance parties, open dance programmes and other public gatherings had been prohibited till further orders. The permission given earlier for all such type of parties was also cancelled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)