Municipal councillor, personal security guard shot dead by militants in J&K's Sopore

A municipal councillor and his personal security guard were shot dead by militants during a meeting of the urban local body in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Unidentified gunmen barged into the premises of the Sopore Municipal Council around 1.15 pm and shot at the councillors and security personnel while a meeting of the council was in progress, they added.

Independent councillor Reyaz Ahmad and his personal security guard Shafqat Ahmad were killed on the spot while another councillor Shamsuddin Peer was injured in the attack.

Peer, who suffered a bullet injury on the thigh, has been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment, officials said.

The attack has evoked widespread condemnation from the mainstream political parties.

''News coming in of a militant attack on the municipal office in Sopore. My unequivocal condemnation of this attack together with my sympathies for the deceased & prayers for the injured,'' National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

Condemning the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) described it as a mindless and shameful act.

''Such mindless and shameful acts are not acceptable and deserve strong condemnation from every section of the society,'' it said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also condemned the incident.

''Kashmir has seen enough bloodshed and now, when it is trying to progress on developmental lines, terrorist organisations and their bosses are unnerved. But these ghastly acts will not succeed to bow down the morale of the BJP activists,'' Ravinder Raina, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the saffron party, said.

