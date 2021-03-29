Left Menu

Ensure safety of BJP leaders: Punjab govt to district authorities

The Punjab government has asked deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure safety and security of BJP leaders during their scheduled programmes, a day after a party MLA was assaulted by a group of farmers protesting against the Centres agri laws.According to an order issued by the state home affairs department, additional personnel of the India Reserve Battalion, the Punjab Armed Police and commandos may be sought wherever required.BJP MLA from Abohar in Fazilka district Arun Narang was allegedly thrashed and his clothes ripped off by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsars Malout on Saturday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:33 IST
Ensure safety of BJP leaders: Punjab govt to district authorities

The Punjab government has asked deputy commissioners and district police chiefs to ensure safety and security of BJP leaders during their scheduled programmes, a day after a party MLA was assaulted by a group of farmers protesting against the Centre's agri laws.

According to an order issued by the state home affairs department, additional personnel of the India Reserve Battalion, the Punjab Armed Police and commandos may be sought wherever required.

BJP MLA from Abohar in Fazilka district Arun Narang was allegedly thrashed and his clothes ripped off by a group of protesting farmers in Muktsar's Malout on Saturday. The BJP leader had gone to Malout to address a press conference.

''All DCs (Deputy Commissioners) and SSPs (Senior Superintendents of Police) are directed to personally ensure that such an incident does not happen anywhere in the state in future,'' according to the order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) on Sunday.

''In view of the extremely surcharged atmosphere when such BJP programmes are scheduled in your districts, DCs, CPs (Commissioners of Police), and SSPs must ensure the maintenance of public order and communal harmony and ensure the safety and security of visiting BJP leaders,'' it said.

After the Muktsar incident, the BJP had held protests at many places in the state against the attack on Narang.

Several Punjab BJP leaders had even staged a sit-in outside the official residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday.

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore too had condemned the attack on Narang and had sought a report from the Congress-led government in the state.

The governor had called up the Punjab Chief Minister, who holds the home portfolio, and conveyed his serious concern over the incident.

Several political parties had already condemned the incident.

BJP leaders in Punjab are facing the ire of farmers demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's three new agricultural laws for the last four months. The agitating farmers have even disrupted programmes of BJP leaders on a few occasions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China 'pleased' over Pakistan's 'positive interactions' with India: FM spokesman

China said on Monday that it was pleased over Pakistans positive interactions with India and it will work with Islamabad to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.The militaries of India and Pakistan announced...

Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill. Palestinian health authorities have been mount...

Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred option

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will be not be carrying out a constitutional reform of energy laws provided it is not necessary, and he reiterated his pledge to respect existing contracts in the i...

Drones, UAVs prohibited in view of PM's visit

Puducherry, Mar 29 PTI Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30 to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit for electioneering.An order to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021