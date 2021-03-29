Left Menu

Bengal polls: To add glamour to her campaign in Nandigram, Mamata brings in Tollywood stars

Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is facing tough competition from her protege turned rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram on Monday, had a 'star-studded' public meeting in Boyal area of the constituency.

ANI | Nandigram (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 19:43 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is facing tough competition from her protege turned rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram on Monday, had a 'star-studded' public meeting in Boyal area of the constituency.

Roping in Tollywood actors and singers to woo voters, Banerjee gave the film personalities ample time to speak directly to the audience. They appealed to voters to vote for 'Maa, Mati and Manush'. While one of the singers sung a few lines of Trinamool Congress' campaign song calling the TMC chief as the daughter of Bengal, another actor recalled her roots in TMC that went back to her grandparents.

These personalities were brought in by TMC MP Dola Sen to add glamour quotient to the meetings of Mamata Banerjee that have come under direct attack from the Opposition BJP for drawing less crowd. Among those who were present in the meeting were Debolina Dutta, TV actress, Singer Aditi Munshi, Trina Saha and her husband actor Neel Bhattacharya, Sourav Saha, Anamika Saha, Haranath Chakraborty, Bengali film director, singer Aneek Dhar, Sreeradha Bandhopadhyay and Diganta Baghchi, actor.

Local BJP leaders said that the Chief Minister has been bringing stars to the campaign to attract the crowd. Polling in the Nandigram constituency will be held in the second phase of the Assembly election on April 1. (ANI)

