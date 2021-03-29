Left Menu

TMC MP loses temper during roadshow, stokes controversy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:13 IST
TMC MP loses temper during roadshow, stokes controversy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has courted controversy after she apparently lost cool and abandoned a roadshow midway in North 24 Parganas district, contending that she does not take part in any rally that last over an hour even, if it was in support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Jahan, who was recently campaigning for TMC candidate Narayan Goswami at Guma in Ashoknagar segment, suddenly refused to take part in the roadshow notwithstanding party workers' fervent pleas to stay back.

''I am participating in the roadshow for more than an hour, (which) I don't do even for the chief minister; Are you joking?'' the Basirhat MP could be heard telling TMC supporters.

Goswami later said that Jahan had suffered a sprain due to which she could not continue to be a part of the roadshow.

Looking to seize the initiative, opposition BJP posted a video of the episode on Twitter with the hashtag '#MamataLosingNandigram'.

Banerjee is locked in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-adversary and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China 'pleased' over Pakistan's 'positive interactions' with India: FM spokesman

China said on Monday that it was pleased over Pakistans positive interactions with India and it will work with Islamabad to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.The militaries of India and Pakistan announced...

Palestinians get Chinese-donated COVID-19 vaccines

Palestinians on Monday received 100,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China to help broaden an initial campaign to vaccinate medical staff, the elderly and the chronically ill. Palestinian health authorities have been mount...

Mexico president says constitutional energy reform not preferred option

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will be not be carrying out a constitutional reform of energy laws provided it is not necessary, and he reiterated his pledge to respect existing contracts in the i...

Drones, UAVs prohibited in view of PM's visit

Puducherry, Mar 29 PTI Flying of drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs has been banned in the entire Puducherry region from March 29-30 to ensure security during Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit for electioneering.An order to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021