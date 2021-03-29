Left Menu

For migrants at border, both opportunity and risk

Unlike the Trump administration, President Joe Biden has chosen not to expel immigrant children like the unaccompanied 7-year-old girl from Honduras photographed in Texas this week by the Associated Press who arrive at the southern border without a parent.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:13 IST
For migrants at border, both opportunity and risk

For many Americans, the scenes unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border are visceral and jarring. A 7-year old girl from Honduras walking in the darkness to keep up with strangers she met on the perilous journey from northern Mexico to Texas. A migrant woman deported from the U.S. crying at a park across the international bridge in Mexico. A group of men standing in the shadows of the border wall after being spotted — and soon-to-be deported — by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. For those crossing, particularly unaccompanied children, there are opportunities and risks. A new U.S. president promised to dismantle his predecessor's policies governing asylum seekers who arrive at the southern border. Exactly who the new administration is allowing into the country is unknown, but thousands of children from Central America and Mexico who arrived in recent weeks are now in U.S. custody. Some families have been sent to relatives in the U.S. while they wait for asylum court appointments. And thousands of others have been expelled, mostly to Mexico, where they will decide whether to cross again or return home.

Migration flows at the U.S.-Mexico border are increasing for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents. Unlike the Trump administration, President Joe Biden has chosen not to expel immigrant children — like the unaccompanied 7-year-old girl from Honduras photographed in Texas this week by the Associated Press — who arrive at the southern border without a parent. And new rules put in place by the Biden administration mean some families with “acute vulnerabilities” are being released to family in the U.S. and allowed to pursue asylum, while others in almost identical circumstances are not. For migrant children and teens journeying from Mexico to the U.S., there is uncertainty, fear, hope and lots of waiting. On a recent day at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the U.S., a deported migrant boy launched a paper plane into the air while playing with other migrant children in Reynosa, Mexico.

A day earlier in Brownsville, Texas, a young child clutched a migrant woman's arm as they waited for a humanitarian group to process them after Border Patrol agents processed and released them at a bus station. Similar scenes play out every day in towns in Mexico and the U.S. — snapshots of the uneven luck met by immigrants arriving by the thousands at the border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh issues COVID-19 guidelines as cases surge

Bangladesh on Monday issued an 18-point directive, including reducing office attendance by 50 per cent and restricting political and religious gatherings, as part of efforts to curb the surging coronavirus pandemic, which claimed 45 lives i...

EXPLAINER: What to know about the Amazon union vote

Nearly 6,000 Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are deciding whether they want to form a union, the biggest labor push in the online shopping giants history. The stakes are high for Amazon. The organising in Bessemer could set o...

BRIEF-Biden Administration Will Investigate Trump-Era Attacks On Science - NYT

March 29 Reuters - THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WILL INVESTIGATE TRUMP-ERA ATTACKS ON SCIENCE - NYT WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY INTEND TO ANNOUNCE TASK FORCE AIMED AT IDENTIFYING PAST TAMPERING IN SCIENTIFIC DECISIONS- N...

MP: Two students drown in pond

Two students of a junior college drowned in a pond on Monday in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.The incident occurred in Junapani village, about 90 km away from Mandsaur district headquarter, in the afternoon when three tee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021