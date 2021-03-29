Left Menu

China 'pleased' over Pakistan's 'positive interactions' with India: FM spokesman

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 20:39 IST
China 'pleased' over Pakistan's 'positive interactions' with India: FM spokesman
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

China said on Monday that it was ''pleased" over Pakistan's ''positive interactions'' with India and it will work with Islamabad to ''inject'' positive energy into regional peace, stability and development.

The militaries of India and Pakistan announced on February 25 that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Weeks later, both Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and powerful Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa made peace overtures towards New Delhi saying it was time for the two neighbours to ''bury the past and move forward''.

''We are happy about the active interactions between Pakistan and India,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here in response to a question.

But an official transcript posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website later in the evening quoted him as saying that China is ''pleased with Pakistan's recent positive interactions with India.'' ''We are ready to work with Pakistan, and continue to inject positive energy into regional peace, stability and development,'' he said.

Zhao was responding to a question on Pakistan President Arif Alvi's remark that China is his country's ''closest and friendliest friend'' during his speech at the Pakistan Day parade on March 25.

China warmly congratulates Pakistan on the 82nd Pakistan Day, and believes that the Pakistani government and people will make steady progress on the path of national development and rejuvenation.

''China also cherishes its all-weather strategic partnership of cooperation with Pakistan,'' he said.

''We are ready to take the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties as an opportunity to work together in the fight against COVID-19, carry forward our traditional friendship, deepen all-round cooperation, and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future for the new era," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions: US CDC

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection under real-world conditions, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CNN reported that at full vaccination, the vaccines ...

France has nearly 5,000 COVID patients in ICU as hospital pressure rises

France recorded the highest number of people in intensive care units ICU with COVID-19 since the second lockdown in November and the number of people in hospital with the disease rose by over 600 in a day, the biggest jump in more than four...

Paris court fines Servier 2.7 mln euros over weight-loss drug

A Paris court on Monday found French drugmaker Servier guilty of manslaughter and deception over weight-loss pill Mediator, and fined the company 2.7 million euros 3.18 million, according to a copy of the ruling seen by Reuters.Frances heal...

France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials - statement

Frances foreign minister on Monday warned key Lebanese officials that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.In a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021