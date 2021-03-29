TN polls: Palaniswami campaigns for BJP's Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights constituency
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday campaigned for BJP candidate Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights constituency.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:39 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday campaigned for BJP candidate Kushboo Sundar in Thousand Lights constituency. "I am requesting people to vote for a talented person like Kushboo who will be a voice of Thousand Lights. She will raise your demands to Delhi. We have a good relationship with Central Government then only will get all the demands and good things will be formed," Palaniswami said.
"The PM says within a year vaccine will be given to people, that too, free of cost. Even developed countries are struggling to do it. Vote for Kushboo on lotus symbol who is a strong candidate and do well for all the people," he added. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
