Subdued Holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh

The coronavirus pandemic cast its shadow on the Holi celebrations in the state with roads wearing a deserted look and people preferring to stay indoors, celebrating the festival with their family members. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people, saying in a tweet that the festival symbolises the victory of truth over evil. ''Pray to God that the festival dedicated to love, cheerfulness and joy strengthen the colours of our unity and harmony. May the colours of happiness, peace and prosperity fill your lives,'' Adityanath said in a Hindi tweet. In Lucknow, the district administration had on March 23 said in view of the COVID-19 situation, rain dance parties, open dance programmes and other public gatherings had been prohibited till further orders. The permission given earlier for all such type of parties was also cancelled. A traditional procession of ''laat sahib'' on the occasion of Holi was taken out in Shahjahanpur. According to the 18th-century tradition, Holi revellers in this Uttar Pradesh town begin the celebrations by hurling footwear at the “laat sahib” procession, featuring a cart and a man personifying a British. Police officials said the procession first reached the Phoolmati temple, from where it was taken to the Vishwanath temple. The procession was also taken to the Kotwali police station, where the ''laat sahib'' was given a salute. “Laat sahib” was wearing a garland of shoes. A report from Etawah said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav celebrated Holi at their native Saifai village. Akhilesh Yadav celebrated Holi at the family home while Shivpal Yadav celebrated the festival at the village school. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav sung Holi songs along with people who had gathered at the residence of the Yadav family in Saifai.

