Left Menu

We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 21:57 IST
We're here to serve as our lives dedicated to you: Kamal Haasan to voters in Puducherry
MNM president Kamal Haasan canvassed for his party candidates in Puducherry on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Campaigning for his party candidates here, Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said that if MNM emerges victorious then it will ensure that all the basic needs of the people are met. Haasan campaigned from Parvathavarthini, who is contesting from Raj Bhavan seat, Saravanan from Muthiyalpet, Chandramohan from Kalapet, Arikrishnan from Muthaliyarpet, Rudrakumar from Aryakuppam, Santhosh from Uppalam, Somanathan from Embalam and Sakthivel from Orleanpet.

Addressing the gathering in Lal Bhat Street, Haasan said, "You need to ensure our candidates emerge victorious because once elected they will ensure that the basic needs of the people are met... We are here to serve you. We have dedicated our lives to you." Stressing that no one should abuse the power of position, he said: "We are very happy to see the people waiting and getting excited for us... I like to say one thing, what is your view on it. Are they abusing the power or not? I already told you my view on it. No one should abuse the power of position whether it is me or the Prime Minister."

"Whatever the decision was taken by people will be accepted, seeing the excitement and happiness in their faces, we are also looking for their results," he added. Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6 and the national political parties in their manifesto have promised to give a special focus to tourism development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.According t...

Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58

Bashkim Fino, who was appointed to shepherd Albania out of almost total chaos when fraudulent investment schemes collapsed 24 years ago and angry crowds looted military installations nationwide, has died. He was 58.The former prime minister...

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...

US offers USD 10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

The United States on Monday offered a USD 10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri.The State Department said the reward will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021