France says EU to raise pressure on Lebanese officials

French and Western diplomats have said that after months of stalemate, France is now ready to discuss the prospect of sanctions, at EU or national level, on senior Lebanese officials, although it is not likely to be immediate. "The minister told his European, regional and international counterparts that after seven months of deadlock, the time has come to step up the pressure to do so (exit the crisis and form a government)", the statement said.

France warned key Lebanese officials on Monday that the European Union was now exploring ways to exert pressure on those who have obstructed finding a solution to the economic and political crisis in the country.

Paris has spearheaded international efforts to rescue the former French protectorate from its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, but after seven months has failed so far to persuade squabbling politicians to adopt a reform roadmap or form a new government to unlock international aid. The crisis has accelerated in recent days, with the currency plunging in value and some grocery shops temporarily shutting for lack of supplies.

"In this context, the deliberate obstruction to any prospect of a way out of the crisis, in particular on the part of certain actors of the Lebanese political system, by reckless and old-fashioned demands must cease immediately," the foreign ministry said in a statement after Jean-Yves Le Drian had spoken to President Michel Aoun, Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to outline his position. It said Le Drian had informed them of his talks with his European counterparts last week "with a view to identifying the levers of the European Union to strengthen the pressure on those responsible for the blockage."

In a sign of Paris' frustration, rather than President Emmanuel Macron speaking to the key actors - as he has done in the past - it was left to the foreign minister to pass the message on. French and Western diplomats have said that after months of stalemate, France is now ready to discuss the prospect of sanctions, at EU or national level, on senior Lebanese officials, although it is not likely to be immediate.

"The minister told his European, regional and international counterparts that after seven months of deadlock, the time has come to step up the pressure to do so (exit the crisis and form a government)", the statement said.

