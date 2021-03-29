Left Menu

Sopore terrorist attack: Government failed to ensure Panchayat leaders' security says Chairman of All J-K Panchayat

Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat, Shafiq Mir on Monday said that the government has failed to ensure the safety of Panchayat leaders in the Union territory.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:35 IST
Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat, Shafiq Mir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chairman All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat, Shafiq Mir on Monday said that the government has failed to ensure the safety of Panchayat leaders in the Union territory. "It is an unfortunate incident. We have established 3 tier Panchayati raj but the government has not made any adequate arrangements for the security of the panchayat leaders," said

"It is the first time in Jammu and Kashmir that a three-tier Panchayati raj system being built and for that only panchayat leaders have sacrificed their lives. No political leaders have ever sacrificed to establish Panchayati Raj in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. The chairman also mentioned that there is a threat to the lives of the Panchayat leaders as each of them is being targeted.

"Each and every Panchayat leader has been targeted and they are being attacked and killed, but the government is not taking any adequate step regarding this," said Mir. "Earlier government assured us that they will defend us when we will come and contest panchayat elections," he added.

A councillor and a policeman were killed in a terrorist attack in the area of Jammu and Kashmir''s Baramulla district on Monday. According to Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar, "A councillor Riyaz Ahmad and one policeman Shafqat Ahmad had died in Sopore terrorist attack." Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "Terrorists fired at Municipal Office Sopore. In this terror incident, police personnel Shafqat Ahmad and councillor Riyaz Ahmad died."

The forces have been deployed in the area following an attack. Another councillor Shams-ud-din Peer has sustained serious injuries in the attack. (ANI)

