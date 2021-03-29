Nepal's veteran communist leader Manandhar dies

Nepal's veteran communist leader Bishnu Bahadur Manandhar died on Monday at the age of 91. He was admitted to Patan Hospital after suffering from various diseases including pneumonia.

Manandhar had served as the general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party United for the past 26 years. He was the central committee member of Communist Party of Nepal during 1959.

He had been actively involved in Nepal’s democratic struggle and also associated with the communist movement of the country for the past six decades. However, he did not serve any public post though remained active in politics throughout his life. He is survived by a son and three daughters. His son Sunil Manandhar, a former environment minister, is the central committee member of Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre.

The final rites of Manandhar would be performed on Tuesday at Pashupati Aryaghat on the bank of Bagmati river. Senior communist leaders as well as top leaders of other political parties of Nepal are expected to attend the event.

