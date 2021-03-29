Biden has a plan to pay for massive infrastructure proposal -Psaki

Biden has a plan to pay for massive infrastructure proposal -PsakiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will outline his plan for rebuilding America's infrastructure in remarks on Wednesday and he has a plan to pay for it dollar for dollar, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
The plan is estimated to cost around $3 trillion. "The president has a plan to fix the infrastructure of our country …and he has a plan to pay for it," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
