Maha Dy CM takes stock of Fashion Street fire in Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday interacted with traders at Fashion Street market in Camp area whose shops were gutted in a massive fire on Friday night.

Pawar, accompanied by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, visited the spot of the incident and took stock of the situation.

''During his visit, Pawar interacted with traders who had stalls at the fashion street market,'' Deshmukh said.

Pawar, who is Guardian Minister of Pune district, also directed the collector to coordinate with the Pune Cantonment Board.

''I will soon hold a meeting with PCB officials,'' said Deshmukh.

Around 500 shops were gutted in the massive fire that erupted around 11 pm on Friday. Nobody was injured in the incident.

