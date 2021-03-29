TRS, BJP announce candidates for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday announced Nomula Bhagat Kumar as its candidate for the April 17 bypoll from the Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency.

Bhagat Kumar is son of Nomula Narasimhaiah, the sitting TRS MLA whose death in December last due to ill-health necessitated the by-election.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced that P Ravi Kumar would be its nominee for the bypoll.

The Congress has already announced the candidature of senior leader K Jana Reddy, who had served as Leader of Opposition in the previous Legislative Assembly,as its candidate.

