White house says Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:00 IST
White house says Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim
Representative Image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.

Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump did, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

