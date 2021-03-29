Left Menu

Pak PM removes finance minister Shaikh, appoints Hammad Azhar in his place

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a victory of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM as Shaikh was defeated by Gilani who was supported by PDM.Sacking Finance minister is victory of PDM...Now government admits inflation is skyrocketing because of its failed policies.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:18 IST
Pak PM removes finance minister Shaikh, appoints Hammad Azhar in his place
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in his place, the information minister said on Monday.

Prime Minister Khan decided to bring in a new finance team in view of ''the inflation that had taken place'', Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shibli Faraz was quoted as saying by Samaa TV news channel.

Azhar is the third finance minister to be appointed since Khan came to power in 2018.

Prime Minister Khan ''gave the portfolio of finance to Azhar who is a young and able minister so that he devises policies according to the ground realities of Pakistan and the poor get relief'', said Faraz.

He said more changes were likely to be announced by Tuesday.

''I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister,'' Azhar tweeted. He said Pakistan's economy has made significant gains towards stabilisation since 2018. ''We shall continue to consolidate these gains and strengthen the growth momentum. We navigated econ fallout of covid-19 fairly well. The world is witnessing supply chain disruptions & rise in food prices. We shall endeavour to protect our ppl from these shocks. With hard work & integrity, we will InshAllah build Naya Pakistan under leadership of @ImranKhanPTI,'' he tweeted.

Faraz refused to speculate about the future of Shaikh who completed a third stint in the three different governments of Pakistan, first serving under Pervez Musharraf and followed by as a cabinet member in the government of Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Shaikh's fate plunged into uncertainty after he lost the election of Senate elections against Yusuf Raza Gilani earlier this month. He was appointed finance minister in December last year but was not a member of the parliament.

Under the law, a person appointed as a minister should be a member of the parliament or should become its member within six months of appointment or lose the portfolio of minister.

Opposition parties had criticized Shaikh as an alleged nominee of IMF due to his reported links with the international financial institutions and celebrated his removal as their success. Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said it was a victory of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as Shaikh was defeated by Gilani who was supported by PDM.

''Sacking Finance minister is victory of PDM...Now government admits inflation is skyrocketing because of its failed policies. Parliamentary opposition proven most effective vs this regime," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah Rukh Khan gets nostalgic after US Navy members sing 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'

Feeling nostalgic about the iconic song of his film, Shahrukh Khan shares his reaction to the viral tweet of US Navy members singing Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera at a dinner meeting between US Chief of Naval Operations CNO Michael M Gilday and India...

Two killed, one injured as truck hits bike

Two men died and one other person was injured after a truck rammed into their motorcycle in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Monday.The accident occurred in Saini police station area late Sunday night, they said.According t...

Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58

Bashkim Fino, who was appointed to shepherd Albania out of almost total chaos when fraudulent investment schemes collapsed 24 years ago and angry crowds looted military installations nationwide, has died. He was 58.The former prime minister...

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021