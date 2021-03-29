Left Menu

TMC, BJP brought West Bengal to ruins: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:48 IST
TMC, BJP brought West Bengal to ruins: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya came down heavily on the ruling TMC and the BJP on Monday, accusing them of ruining the state and its secular credentials.

Bhattacharya, 76, said it is only the Left-Congress- ISF alliance that can bring the state out of darkness.

Noting that ''the silence of a crematorium'' prevails in Singur and Nandigram, he alleged that under the present dispensation, the state has gone backwards in agriculture, while no industry was established during its 10-year-tenure.

Anti-land acquisition movements led by the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at Singur and Nandigram in 2007-08 had jolted the mighty Left Front government and laid the foundation of the TMC rule in West Bengal.

''The conspirators of the devious play of that period are now divided in two groups engaged in mudslinging against each other,'' Bhattacharya said.

Young people of Bengal have lost employment opportunities and the meritorious and skilled left for other states owing to the situation, the CPI(M) veteran said in a statement.

''Corruption, extortion and syndicate-raj have made the lives of the state's people unbearable,'' he said, adding, security and respect of women are endangered due to antisocial activities.

''Religious harmony, which used to be West Bengal's pride, has been poisoned,'' the ailing former CM claimed.

Bhattacharya said the TMC's autocratic rule on one hand and the BJP's politics of divide and religious polarisation on the other have brought the state to ruins.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. monitors backtrack on Yemen money-laundering accusations -document

Independent U.N. sanctions monitors have withdrawn accusations against Yemens government of money-laundering and corruption that they said adversely affected access to food supplies in a country on the brink of famine, a document showed. Th...

Rugby-Scotland's Russell handed three-week ban for Six Nations red card v France

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been handed a three-week ban for his red card in last weeks Six Nations win over France when he elbowed Brice Dulin, the tournaments disciplinary committee said on Monday. Russell was sent off in the 70th m...

Jurors shown video at ex-officer''s trial in Floyd''s death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...

Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypts Suez Canal after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through.After the 400-metre-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021