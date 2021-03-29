Left Menu

Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

North Korea on Saturday said the Biden administration had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising what it called a self-defensive missile test. Trump had three high-profile meetings with Kim, and exchanged a series of letters, but relations later grew frosty, and the nuclear-armed state said it would not engage further unless the United States dropped its hostile policies.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 23:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday.

Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said. North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee, which then criticized the test.

Biden on Thursday said the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite the tests, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters. North Korea on Saturday said the Biden administration had taken a wrong first step and revealed "deep-seated hostility" by criticising what it called a self-defensive missile test.

Trump had three high-profile meetings with Kim, and exchanged a series of letters, but relations later grew frosty, and the nuclear-armed state said it would not engage further unless the United States dropped its hostile policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

