India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

PTI | Dushanbe | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:11 IST
EAM Jaishankar, President Ghani exchange views on peace process in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani here and shared India's perspectives on the peace process in the war-torn country.

Jaishankar is here in the capital of Tajikistan for the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) ministerial conference to be held on Tuesday.

''Honour to call on President @ashrafghani before the commencement of @HeartofAsia_IP Conference. Shared our perspectives on the peace process,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Last week, Jaishankar said that India would like to clearly see a sovereign democratic and inclusive Afghanistan that takes into account the interests of its minorities.

''There is something called the peace and reconciliation process and everybody else is saying that the Taliban is reaching out and changing etc. Let us wait and watch,'' he had said.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

The HoA-IP ministerial conference is part of the Istanbul Process - a regional initiative on security and cooperation for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan - that was launched on November 2, 2011 in Turkey.

