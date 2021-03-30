Left Menu

Biden says 90% of adults in U.S. will be eligible for vaccination by April 19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:21 IST
Biden says 90% of adults in U.S. will be eligible for vaccination by April 19

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccination by April 19 as he warned about the potential for an upsurge in infections. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some of the "reckless behavior" he had seen on television in recent weeks, a possible reference to scores of college students on spring break vacations in Miami, means more infections will be reported in the days ahead.

He called on local leaders to reinstate mask mandates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. monitors backtrack on Yemen money-laundering accusations -document

Independent U.N. sanctions monitors have withdrawn accusations against Yemens government of money-laundering and corruption that they said adversely affected access to food supplies in a country on the brink of famine, a document showed. Th...

New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.New York, which last week lowered the eligibilit...

Rugby-Scotland's Russell handed three-week ban for Six Nations red card v France

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been handed a three-week ban for his red card in last weeks Six Nations win over France when he elbowed Brice Dulin, the tournaments disciplinary committee said on Monday. Russell was sent off in the 70th m...

Jurors shown video at ex-officer''s trial in Floyd''s death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021