Left Menu

ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 00:49 IST
ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to eight newspapers of Assam which carried an advertisement of the BJP in the form of a headline claiming that the party will win all 47 seats where elections were held in the first phase on Saturday, officials said.

The notices were sent to the newspapers following a complaint filed by the Congress alleging that the advertisement violated a directive of the ECI, the model code of conduct for the election and the Representation of People Act, 1951.

In the notices, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade asked the newspapers to send a report clarifying their position to the Commission by 7 pm on Monday.

The newspapers have also submitted their reports which were forwarded to the ECI, officials said.

The Congress' Assam unit had filed a complaint against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, party president J P Nadda and state unit chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass along with eight leading newspapers, which published on Sunday an advertisement in the format of newspaper headlines claiming the party's win in all seats for which polls were held on March 27.

The complaint was filed at the Dispur police station on Sunday night.

The state Congress' legal department chairman Niran Borah said, ''This is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Representation of People Act, 1951, relevant instructions and media policies issued by the Election Commission of India, by the leaders and members of the BJP, who after realising that their defeat is inevitable has resorted to desperate illegal and unconstitutional methods to influence the voters across the state.'' The advertisements have been presented in a manner on the front page of the newspapers to ''prejudice the mind of the voters and this deliberate, malicious and mala fide set of advertisements is in clear violation of Section 126A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which is punishable by two years of imprisonment and fine'', he added.

The ECI had prohibited the dissemination of any form of prediction/dissemination of news related to election results of Assam between 7 am of March 27 and 7:30 pm of April 29, Borah said.

The publication of large scale advertisements by the BJP ''falsely predicting the outcome of the current assembly election in their favour also amounts to direct violation of the instruction'', he said.

The state Congress had filed a complaint with the Assam Chief Electoral Officer and the AICC with the ECI against the publication of the advertisements on Sunday urging immediate action against the BJP and the newspapers.

Congress state president Ripun Bora on Monday accused the BJP leaders of ''being confused'' and trying to mislead the people of Assam and hide their failure by putting up fabricated advertisements in newspapers claiming that they will win all the seats in Upper Assam.

If the BJP leaders so sure of winning all the seats in the first phase, why did they have to spend crores of rupees by putting up advertisements in newspapers, Bora said in a press conference here.

The leading English, Assamese, Hindi and Bengali newspapers that published the advertisements include The Assam Tribune, Asomiya Pratidin, Aamar Asom, Niyomia Barta, Asomiya Khabor, Dainik Asam, Dainik Jugasankha and Dainik Purvodaya.

Elections to 39 seats will be held in the second phase on April 1 and 40 in the third and final phase on April six.

PTI DG NN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. monitors backtrack on Yemen money-laundering accusations -document

Independent U.N. sanctions monitors have withdrawn accusations against Yemens government of money-laundering and corruption that they said adversely affected access to food supplies in a country on the brink of famine, a document showed. Th...

New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6

New York will expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 30 and older on Tuesday, and make it available to anyone 16 and above on April 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.New York, which last week lowered the eligibilit...

Rugby-Scotland's Russell handed three-week ban for Six Nations red card v France

Scotland flyhalf Finn Russell has been handed a three-week ban for his red card in last weeks Six Nations win over France when he elbowed Brice Dulin, the tournaments disciplinary committee said on Monday. Russell was sent off in the 70th m...

Jurors shown video at ex-officer''s trial in Floyd''s death

The video of George Floyd gasping for breath was essentially Exhibit A as the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee on the Black mans neck went on trial Monday on charges of murder and manslaughter.Prosecutor Jerry Blackwel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021