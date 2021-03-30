Left Menu

Guterres calls on US to lead global vaccination plan effort, climate action, welcoming Blinken to Headquarters

The Secretary-General welcomed a recommitted and re-engaged United States administration to United Nations Headquarters on Monday, albeit virtually, calling on it to play a leadership role in drawing up a global vaccination plan to beat COVID-19, and make the upcoming COP26 a watershed moment for climate action.

UN News | Updated: 30-03-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 01:10 IST
Guterres calls on US to lead global vaccination plan effort, climate action, welcoming Blinken to Headquarters

“I welcome the many initiatives the new United States administration has already taken to support multilateral responses to global challenges, and to strengthen cooperation between the US and the UN”, said António Guterres, sharing a screen with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the host country’s new UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Back in the multilateral fold

The UN chief cited rejoining the Paris Agreement, re-committing to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, and re-engaging with the Human Rights Council, as vital reversals of the previous Trump administration’s withdrawal from the multilateral stage.

“The commitment and contribution of the United States are essential to resolve the many serious global challenges we face – starting with the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Mr. Guterres.

Ending the pandemic

“To end the pandemic everywhere, I have been insisting and I strongly believe we need a global vaccination plan, and I think the United States can play a very important role on this because, as you know, I have proposed that the G20 should establish an emergency task force to develop and coordinate such a plan but there is no way that this can work without an effective American leadership.”

On the need to drastically slow the pace of global warming and take climate action to fulfil the promises made in Paris, the UN chief said the postponed COP26 in Glasgow, was a true make or break moment “for our planet”.

Climate coalition

“We are working closely together to build a global coalition for net zero emissions by mid-century, which has been a top priority for us in the UN for 2021, and to mobilize an immediate quantum leap in adaptation, and in finance to support developing countries”, he told the top US diplomats. “Adaptation cannot be the forgotten part of climate action and we very much count on US leadership in this regard. In my last contacts with John Kerry, he was very keen on working very strongly on adaptation and financing.”

Fighting famine

Famine is already destroying lives across six countries, and Mr. Guterres said he was happy to see the US using its presidency of the Security Council this month, to lead debates on fighting hunger and using diplomacy for peace.

“We will work to reach lasting agreements in Afghanistan and Yemen; to consolidate our efforts in Libya; to achieve tangible progress through the political dialogue in Syria that has not yet happened; and to restart the Middle East peace process”, he said.

We need a new movement for peace, from war zones to people’s homes, where women and girls are facing an epidemic of gender-based violence. On the other hand I am very keen that we can deliver on what I call my Call to Action on Human Rights.”

The Secretary-General said that people everywhere were “demanding an end to systemic racism, discrimination and persecution, and protection for the rights of women, the marginalized, and minorities of all kinds.

“The United Nations is I believe the place to tackle our joint challenges and reaffirm our common values.”

UN ‘the anchor’ of multilateralism: Blinken

In response, Mr. Blinken said the UN was “the anchor of the multilateral system”, which the Biden administration sees as “vitally important”.

“When we think about virtually all of the problems and challenges that are actually going to affect the lives – are affecting the lives – of our citizens, whether it’s COVID-19, whether it’s climate, whether it is the disruption of emerging technologies, not a single one can be dealt with by any one country acting alone, even the United States”, he said.

“We need to find ways to cooperate, to coordinate, to tackle problems together. And of course, the United Nations is where countries come together to work on common challenges.”

‘Profound stake’ in the UN’s success

Mr. Blinken said the US had a “profound stake” in the UN working well, noting President Biden’s own commitment to multilateralism, as evidenced through re-engagement with UN institutions, “from day one”.

“I’ve very much appreciated your own leadership on these issues and in dealing with many of the crises and challenges that we face around the world, from Ethiopia to Burma”, he told the UN chief. “We have a broad, broad agenda. I think you’ve got one of the toughest jobs in the world, but we’re grateful that you’re doing it and grateful to have the United Nations as a strong partner in our efforts.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Entertainment News Roundup: Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; Eurovision Song Contest and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden urges states to pause COVID-19 reopenings as CDC warns of 'impending doom'

U.S. President Joe Biden urged states to pause reopening efforts and a top health official warned of impending doom on Monday, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that threaten efforts to quash the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said 90 of U.S. adu...

Entertainment News Roundup: 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID tests; 'Captain Underpants' author pulls 'racist' book, apologizes to Asian readers and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Spectacular 5,000 pack Barcelona rock concert after COVID testsMusic fans in Barcelona hugged, danced and sang along at a sold-out rock concert on Saturday night after taking rapid...

Health News Roundup: New York to open up COVID-19 vaccine to all adults on April 6; Canada to pause AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine use for those under 55, require new risk analysis

The White House said it expected the private sector to take the lead on verification of COVID-19 vaccines, or so-called vaccine passports, and would not issue a federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential. T...

Science News Roundup: Virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, WHO-China study

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021