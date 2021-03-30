Cash, items worth Rs 248.9 crore seized in West Bengal till now: Additional Chief Electoral Officer

Cash and other items worth Rs 248.9 crores have been seized till now in the state, said Sanjoy Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal. "Total seizure of cash and items worth Rs 248.9 crores has been done till now. This includes Rs 37.72 crores of cash, liquor worth Rs 9.5 crores and drugs worth Rs 114.44 crores, among others," Sanjoy Basu said on Monday.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

The remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

