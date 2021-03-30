Goa Assembly's former Speaker Surendra Sirsat dies

Former Speaker of Goa Assembly Surendra Sirsat has died after a prolonged illness, family sources said on Tuesday.

Sirsat, 74, was ailing since long and was admitted in a private hospital in Mapusa town on Saturday.

Advertisement

He died in the hospital on Sunday evening, the sources said.

Sirsat was a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA for three terms - 1977, 1989 and 1994.

He was Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly between 1990-91.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Sirsat's demise.

''Deeply saddened by the passing away of Former Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly Shri Surendra Sirsat Ji. His contribution in the field of education and public life is immense, and shall always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' Sawant tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)