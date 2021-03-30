NC chief Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

NC chief Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 09:50 IST
National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.
Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.
''My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms,'' Omar, who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.
''I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions,'' he added. PTI MIJ SNE SNE
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
