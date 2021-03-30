104-feet tall flag mast inaugurated by Sikkim Governor

A 104 feet tall flag mast hoisting the National Flag was inaugurated by Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad at the Mahatma Gandhi Marg here, officials said.

The governor unveiled the plaque and hoisted the national flag on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, other ministers and senior officials.

The flag mast will be a permanent structure here and the national flag will remain hoisted throughout, they said.

The flast mast has been set up by the state Roads and Bridges Department and is located in front of the Tourist Information Centre at the entrance of MG Marg.

