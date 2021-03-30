Left Menu

Chakma council CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma resigns, 6 BJP members join MNF

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:44 IST
Chakma council CEM Rasik Mohan Chakma resigns, 6 BJP members join MNF

Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma of Mizo National Front (MNF) has resigned from his post, an official statement said.

Chakma submitted his resignation to state governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday, the statement issued by CADC information and public relations department said.

The resignation came two days after the council chairman H Amaresh Chakma was removed in a no-confidence motion during the first sitting of the budget session held on March 26.

With the resignation of Rasik Mohan Chakma the present executive committee of the CADC stands dissolved and a new executive committee will be constituted, the statement said.

Party sources said that Rasik Mohan Chakma has voluntarily given up his post to pave way for the formation of a new executive committee in the larger interest of the Chakma people.

Chakma had assumed his office on January 21, 2019 to replace Shanti Jiban Chakma of the BJP, who was removed in a no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, the BJP suffered a setback in CADC as six out of its eight members quit the saffron party and joined MNF on March 27, a statement issued by MNF said on Monday.

MNF leader and Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte formally inducted six members - Buddhalila Chakma, Ajoy Kumar Chakma, Onish Moy Chakma, Anil Kanti Chakma, Hiranand Tongchangya and Sanjeev Chakma into the MNF during a function held at the party office at Chawngte (Kamalanagar) in Mizoram southernmost Lawngtlai district on Monday, the statement said.

Buddhalila Chakma claimed that the majority of people in Mizoram generally have aversion to BJPs ideology which makes BJPs inroad into the state a distant dream.

''The federal structure of the Indian constitution itself limits the scope of Autonomous District Council in the 6th schedule areas, and as such a district council can't prosper without the support of the state government,'' he said.

The MNF legislature party meeting held later on the day unanimously elected Durjya Dhan Chakma as leader under whose leadership the new CADC executive committee will be formed.

The CADC was established in 1972 for the Chakma people. The council has 24 members out of which 20 are elected and 4 are nominated by the state governor.

At present, the MNF has 18 elected members, while the BJP has 2 elected members in the council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kongs legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of Chinas top legislature. In the new make-up, the ...

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland....

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Kerala's Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Keralas Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021