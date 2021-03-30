Left Menu

Urdu Bulletin: Sanjay Raut's denial of meeting between Pawar, Shah; Mufti's passport row reported

Urdu dailies in the national capital reported Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remarks denying the alleged meeting between Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:28 IST
Urdu Bulletin: Sanjay Raut's denial of meeting between Pawar, Shah; Mufti's passport row reported
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut . Image Credit: ANI

Urdu dailies in the national capital reported Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's remarks denying the alleged meeting between Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar. The publications also gave prominent coverage to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meet with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Dushanbe.

Roznama Inqilab: The newspaper leads with the report on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's denial of the alleged meeting between Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It reported that Raut on Monday refuted reports about an alleged meeting between the two top leaders in Ahmedabad.

"Some things should become clear with time, otherwise it creates confusion. I can say with confidence that no secret meeting has been held between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah in Ahmedabad or anywhere. Now put an end to the rumours," Raut tweeted. The daily also covered the news of denial of a passport to People's Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on account of being a "threat to the nation" on its front page.

Etemaad: This publication gave extensive coverage to Union Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts at Dushanbe. According to the report, Jaishankar on Monday held separate talks with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey at a conference in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

It added that the Minister will attend the ninth Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process (HoA-IP) on Afghanistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agencys Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, ha...

India's Best Companies to Exchange Best Practices for Leadership, DEI And Success at 2021 India Online Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Coca-Cola, Johnson Johnson, Ecott, lead as early sponsors MUMBAI, India, March 30, 2021 PRNewswire -- House of Rose Professional HORP announced today that leaders from India and the worlds best Companies would exchange best practices for l...

China reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kongs legislature in a setback for the democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of Chinas top legislature. In the new make-up, the ...

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021