Left Menu

'Left party leaders behave like junior-level goons': PM Modi promises peace in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted the opposition parties in Kerala, saying that the leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) behave like junior-level goons.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:46 IST
'Left party leaders behave like junior-level goons': PM Modi promises peace in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted the opposition parties in Kerala, saying that the leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) behave like junior-level goons. Addressing a rally ahead of state assembly elections here in Palakkad, the Prime Minister said: "Left parties have been in power here many times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level goons. Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked, and beaten."

The BJP government in Kerala will put an end to this violence, he promised. Prime Minister Modi further said that UDF and LDF are ashamed of the culture of the land and they abuse traditions and ethos.

"In a democracy, we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable." He asked people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a government that guarantees peace and prosperity in the state.

Elections in Kerala are slated to be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn stalls Goa Assembly session over query on coal block allocation

The Opposition in the Goa legislative Assembly on Tuesday stalled the Question Hour after a minister sought to postpone a query on the allocation of a coal block given to the state in Madhya Pradesh.Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had to adjourn th...

To ensure durable peace in Afghanistan peace in and around the country essential: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday underlined that for ensuring durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan, genuine double peace -- peace within the country and peace around it -- was essential. Addressing the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference here in Taji...

Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in Afghanistan - sources

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government of...

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021