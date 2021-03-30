Left Menu

LDF govt 'betrayed' people of Kerala just as Judas did to Lord Jesus: Modi

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:00 IST
LDF govt 'betrayed' people of Kerala just as Judas did to Lord Jesus: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targetted Kerala's ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam, saying the CPI(M)-led government ''betrayed'' the people of the state just as Judas did to Lord Jesus for a few pieces of silver.

He also slammed the LDF government over the manner in which it dealt with the agitation against the decision to implement a Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women in all age groups into Sabarimala temple, saying the Left dispensation should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees.

''About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold'', the PM said while attacking the Left government over the sensational gold smuggling case.

Addressing his first election rally in Palakkad where 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is contesting as the BJP candidate, Modi also criticised the UDF over corruption, saying during its rule, the Congress-led government did not even spare rays of sun, a reference to the solar panel scam.

The veteran BJP leader claimed that the politics of the southern state was seeing a major shift driven by aspirations of the youth who have questioned the ''match-fixing'' politics of the LDF and the opposition UDF.

''Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first time voter in the state.

For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voters of Kerala are asking- what is this match fixing?'', Modi said.

Training guns on the LDF and the UDF over the Sabarimala temple issue, Modi said, ''LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees.

UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening.

I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land.'' ''I want to tell the LDF and UDF: If you abuse our culture, we will not be mute spectators,'' he said, referring to the agitation led by party's state unit chief K Surendran to protect faith in the state.

''Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government.

What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala's traditions?'' Modi asked.

Taking on the Left parties on political violence in the state, Modi said they have been in power many times in Kerala but their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders.

''Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten,'' Modi said.

He promised that if voted to power, the BJP government will stop the culture of violence in the southern state.

''In a democracy we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP Karyakartas have lost their lives.

A BJP government in Kerala will stop this culture of violence'', Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn stalls Goa Assembly session over query on coal block allocation

The Opposition in the Goa legislative Assembly on Tuesday stalled the Question Hour after a minister sought to postpone a query on the allocation of a coal block given to the state in Madhya Pradesh.Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had to adjourn th...

To ensure durable peace in Afghanistan peace in and around the country essential: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday underlined that for ensuring durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan, genuine double peace -- peace within the country and peace around it -- was essential. Addressing the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference here in Taji...

Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in Afghanistan - sources

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government of...

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021