PM Modi assures 'FAST' development of Kerala

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured development of fisheries and fertilisers, agriculture and Ayurveda, skill development and social justice, tourism, and technology and promised the state 'FAST' development under a Bharatiya Janata Party government. "The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Palakkad.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said, "The high number of road barriers created by United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) has made the speed of development slower." "Our government is undertaking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the welfare of farmers. For many years, governments promised hike in Minimum Support Price, but it was our government that had the honour of raising MSP for farmers," he added.

Kerala and tourism have a close link but sadly, LDF and UDF have not done much to improve tourism infrastructure here, PM Modi added. Meanwhile, speaking at the rally BJP's candidate from Palakkad, "Metroman" E Sreedharan said, "I have drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes 24-hr water supply, efficient solid waste management scheme. I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in the next 5 years."

PM Modi also lauded 'Metroman' Sreedharan and said, "A man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala." The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

