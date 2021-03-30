Left Menu

PM Modi assures 'FAST' development of Kerala

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured development of fisheries and fertilisers, agriculture and Ayurveda, skill development and social justice, tourism, and technology and promised the state 'FAST' development under a Bharatiya Janata Party government.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:10 IST
PM Modi assures 'FAST' development of Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured development of fisheries and fertilisers, agriculture and Ayurveda, skill development and social justice, tourism, and technology and promised the state 'FAST' development under a Bharatiya Janata Party government. "The time has come for FAST development in Kerala- F for fisheries and fertilisers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skill development and social justice and T for tourism and technology," PM Modi said at a public meeting in Palakkad.

Hitting out at the opposition parties, the Prime Minister said, "The high number of road barriers created by United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) has made the speed of development slower." "Our government is undertaking many steps for the growth of agriculture and the welfare of farmers. For many years, governments promised hike in Minimum Support Price, but it was our government that had the honour of raising MSP for farmers," he added.

Kerala and tourism have a close link but sadly, LDF and UDF have not done much to improve tourism infrastructure here, PM Modi added. Meanwhile, speaking at the rally BJP's candidate from Palakkad, "Metroman" E Sreedharan said, "I have drawn up a master plan for this constituency which includes 24-hr water supply, efficient solid waste management scheme. I also want to have green cover for the area by planting 25 lakh trees in the next 5 years."

PM Modi also lauded 'Metroman' Sreedharan and said, "A man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala's progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala." The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn stalls Goa Assembly session over query on coal block allocation

The Opposition in the Goa legislative Assembly on Tuesday stalled the Question Hour after a minister sought to postpone a query on the allocation of a coal block given to the state in Madhya Pradesh.Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had to adjourn th...

To ensure durable peace in Afghanistan peace in and around the country essential: Jaishankar

India on Tuesday underlined that for ensuring durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan, genuine double peace -- peace within the country and peace around it -- was essential. Addressing the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference here in Taji...

Three female polio vaccination health workers shot dead in Afghanistan - sources

Gunmen killed three female polio vaccination health workers in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, two government sources said. It was not immediately clear who carried out the two separate shootings, a provincial government of...

Kuwait parliament to discuss amnesty bill after government takes oath

Kuwaits government took the oath of office in parliament on Tuesday, state news agency KUNA said after a months-long standoff between the elected assembly and the appointed prime minister as the country tries to boost its finances.Dozens of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021