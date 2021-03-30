Hungarian, Polish, Italian leaders to meet in Budapest on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Italy's League leader Matteo Salvini, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will meet for talks in Budapest on Thursday, state news agency MTI reported on Tuesday.

Citing Orban's press chief, MTI said the leaders would discuss a European alliance by the League, Orban's Fidesz party, and Poland's ruling PiS party.

