Oppn stalls Goa Assembly session over query on coal block allocation

The Opposition in the Goa legislative Assembly on Tuesday stalled the Question Hour after a minister sought to postpone a query on the allocation of a coal block given to the state in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar had to adjourn the session twice after MLAs Rohan Khaunte (Independent) and Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party) rushed to the well of the House.

Advertisement

Khaunte had tabled a question on the allocation of a coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Goa.

State Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane provided a written reply, but sought to postpone the question, asking for more time to answer it in detail.

This led to noisy scenes in the House, with Khaunte questioning the minister about which rule had allowed him to postpone a tabled question.

The MLA further alleged that the state government was trying to hide Rs 1,000 crore coal block scam by evading the query.

Supporting Khaunte's argument, GFP MLA Sardesai said there is no rule that allowed a question to be postponed once the reply had been tabled.

The state government was involved in large scale corruption through the allocation of this coal block, he alleged.

The Speaker, however, pointed out that the minister has a right to postpone the question in ''public interest''.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar also joined the protests.

The Speaker initially postponed the session by 15 minutes, but since the Opposition benches continued their protests, he further postponed it till the end of the Question Hour, that is 12.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)