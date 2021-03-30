Left Menu

Kerala Polls: Will implement Uniform Civil Code, population control mechanisms, says Suresh Gopi

Actor turned politician and BJP candidate for Thrissur Assembly constituency, Suresh Gopi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will implement the Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanisms while speaking to ANI.

ANI | Thrissur (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:31 IST
Kerala Polls: Will implement Uniform Civil Code, population control mechanisms, says Suresh Gopi
Suresh Gopi, Actor turned politician (BJP) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor turned politician and BJP candidate for Thrissur Assembly constituency, Suresh Gopi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will implement the Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanisms while speaking to ANI. "To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanisms, all democratically. You will not be able to question it, Every one should accept it, If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it."

Gopi said, "Select us. We will deliver the best. If you want to check our ability, then you have to give us a chance." "If you want to check out the ability of administration capacity of the BJP, then you have to audit seven years of administrative work of central government and you will be confident that we will carry out our job very loyally and fairly," he added.

On being asked about BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate, he said, "I can not say who will be the CM. The party will decide that but if BJP is voted to power, it will put the best person," he added. When asked if BJP will address the alleged love jihad and Sabarimala issue if voted to power, he said, "Any intervention on love jihad and Sabarimala will be through law."

Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in the constituency that was her father's long-standing political bastion. BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his dialogues in Malayalam films. P Balachandran is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial center, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

HPCL following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled: plea in HC

A plea in the Delhi High Court has claimed that state-run oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL was still following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled. The plea said that the oil-PSU was adherin...

PM Modi slams Cong-DMK over remark against TN CM's mother, dubs Raja 'outdated 2G missile'

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an outdated 2G missile of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targetin...

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 bln over ten years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle EV business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan 1.52 billion in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021