Kerala Polls: Will implement Uniform Civil Code, population control mechanisms, says Suresh Gopi

Actor turned politician and BJP candidate for Thrissur Assembly constituency, Suresh Gopi on Monday said that Bharatiya Janata Party will implement the Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanisms while speaking to ANI. "To protect the right of every individual, we (BJP) will come out with Uniform Civil Code and population control mechanisms, all democratically. You will not be able to question it, Every one should accept it, If you are in love with your nation, then you will have to accept it."

Gopi said, "Select us. We will deliver the best. If you want to check our ability, then you have to give us a chance." "If you want to check out the ability of administration capacity of the BJP, then you have to audit seven years of administrative work of central government and you will be confident that we will carry out our job very loyally and fairly," he added.

On being asked about BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate, he said, "I can not say who will be the CM. The party will decide that but if BJP is voted to power, it will put the best person," he added. When asked if BJP will address the alleged love jihad and Sabarimala issue if voted to power, he said, "Any intervention on love jihad and Sabarimala will be through law."

Thrissur is witnessing a tri-cornered fight in assembly polls. Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister late K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal is fighting the polls in the constituency that was her father's long-standing political bastion. BJP has fielded actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, known for his dialogues in Malayalam films. P Balachandran is the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate. Elections for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

