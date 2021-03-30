Left Menu

Assam polls: Campaigning for second phase to end today

Campaigning for the second phase of Assam assembly polls will end on Tuesday evening.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Campaigning for the second phase of Assam assembly polls will end on Tuesday evening.

The second phase poll is scheduled to take place on April 1. This phase will see polling on 39 seats. As many as 345 candidates are in the fray in the second phase, including 26 women.

The total number of eligible voters in this phase is 73,44,631, of which 37,34,537 are male and 36,09,959 are female, while 135 are third gender voters. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Assam Chief Minister Sonowal, and Hemanta Viswa Sarma will be doing hectic campaigning on Tuesday.

In 2016, the assembly polls were carried out in two phases in Assam. BJP and its allies had won 86 out of 126 seats and overthrown the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government which ruled the state for 15 years. Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

