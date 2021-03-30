Left Menu

Police from BJP-ruled states terrorising voters in Nandigram; Mamata

Be on guard, she said without naming the saffron party.Nandigram stood united in the battle against forcible land acquisition in which people from all communities participated.

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:37 IST
Police from BJP-ruled states terrorising voters in Nandigram; Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP- ruled states have been brought in to ''terrorise'' voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is locked in a keen contest with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party.

Before leading a colourful road show from Bhangabera, Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to ''terrorise'' voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

She, however, said she was confident of a massive win from the seat and also about leading her party to a third straight term in power.

In a veiled threat to Adhikari, she said, ''They (police forces from outside) will be here only for a few days.

Make no mistake, we will be back and give the betrayers a befitting reply.'' She said the Election Commission is being apprised of the alleged acts of impropriety by police personnel from outside.

Banerjee urged the people to be alert against ''any bid to incite communal riots'' in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

''They (the BJP) have plans to kill their own people and pass it off as our handiwork to engineer riots. We have the information. Be on guard,'' she said without naming the saffron party.

''Nandigram stood united in the battle against forcible land acquisition in which people from all communities participated. Be on guard against any bid to fuel tension by keeping any object in places of worship. We are all united.

Defeat the riot mongers,'' she said.

The TMC supremo led the 3-km road show that meandered through the narrow alleys of Nandigram, as crowds shouted ''Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Mamata Banerjee Zindabad'' and denounced ''Mir Jafars (betrayers)''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City of London expects most workers to return after pandemic

The City of London financial center, which has resembled a ghost town since the coronavirus swept the world last year, is likely to see most workers return to their offices after the pandemic, the Citys political leader said on Tuesday. Cat...

HPCL following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled: plea in HC

A plea in the Delhi High Court has claimed that state-run oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL was still following repealed law to make scheme for allotting dealerships to disabled. The plea said that the oil-PSU was adherin...

PM Modi slams Cong-DMK over remark against TN CM's mother, dubs Raja 'outdated 2G missile'

In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed former union telecom minister A Raja, as an outdated 2G missile of the Congress and DMK and slammed him for insulting the mother of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and targetin...

Xiaomi announces smart EV business, to invest $10 bln over ten years

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has formally entered the automotive industry with a new smart electric vehicle EV business, the company announced on Tuesday in a filing.The firm will initially invest 10 billion yuan 1.52 billion in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021