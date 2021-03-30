Amit Shah holds rally in Nandigram

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a roadshow in West Bengal's Nandigram ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on April 1. A huge number of party workers and supporters have gathered, hurling garlands and waving party flags.

Nandigram seat is experiencing a high-octane battle between turncoat Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which falls in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1. In phase-II, 30 seats will go to the polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday. Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

