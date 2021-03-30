Left Menu

BJP supporters greet Mamata with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Nandigram

PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:26 IST
BJP supporters greet Mamata with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans in Nandigram

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the assembly elections from Nandigram, was greeted with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans by BJP supporters on Tuesday at Reyapara here, where she had been camping for the past two days.

The chief minister, moments before she was about to leave for her programme at Bhangabera in the constituency - set to go to polls on April 1 -- was seen sitting calmly inside the vehicle, as police personnel deputed for her safety made sure that the saffron camp supporters got out of her way.

Banerjee, who is scheduled to address multiple rallies on the last day of the campaigning here, had strongly reacted to 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans in the past.

A senior BJP leader here said raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan was not a crime, as people across the country revere the Hindu deity.

Local TMC members, however, claimed that the ''BJP, sensing defeat, is resorting to cheap tactics'' to inconvenience others.

The TMC chief, an MLA from Bhawanipore, this time decided to fight the elections from Nandigram, where her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari has been fielded by the BJP.

The two had engaged in a bitter war of words over the past few days, with Adhikari accusing Banerjee of practising appeasement politics, and the TMC boss alleging that the saffron camp had been trying to polarise voters on religious lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

