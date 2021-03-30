Left Menu

Kremlin says idea of allowing foreigners to visit Russia to get vaccinated has been floated

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:07 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the idea of issuing special visas to foreigners to allow them to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia has been raised in government circles, but no decision had been taken yet.

President Vladimir Putin said last week that 4.3 million Russians had so far received two shots of a vaccine against COVID-19 and that Moscow was keen to ramp up production for domestic use.

