PM Modi wishes to Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji for speedy recovery from Covid-19
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji.
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji for a speedy recovery from Covid-19.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji.
Also praying for your and the entire family's good health @OmarAbdullah."
(With Inputs from PIB)
