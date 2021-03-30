Left Menu

Cars of TN Speaker, Minister collide near Dharapuram

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani escaped unhurt after their cars collided near Tirupur, while they were going to attend an election rally in Dharapuram, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the cars, part of the convoy of both the VIPs, collided at a junction near Dharapuram.

Under the impact, the windscreen and bumper of Dhanapal's car were damaged.Velumani's car's rear bumper was also damaged, they said.

While Dhanapal and Velumani escaped unhurt and left for the venue in separate vehicles, two security personnel sustained minor injuries, they said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O Paneerselvam are also attending the rally, organised to garner support for BJP state president L Murugan who is contesting from Dharapuram for the April 6 assembly polls.

