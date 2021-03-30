Left Menu

Ex-BSP MLA Virendra Singh passes away

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 16:28 IST
Ex-BSP MLA Virendra Singh passes away

Former BSP MLA Virendra Singh died here on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

The 61-year-old breathed his last around noon.He is survived by his wife and two sons, his son Ashish told reporters.

Singh had been suffering from serious health problems since 2018 and was being treated at an ICU set up at his home.

He was elected as BSP MLA from Bareilly Cantonment seat in 2007 and Bithri Chainpur seat in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German state suspends AstraZeneca vaccine use for under-60s

The German state of Berlin is again suspending the use of AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine for people under 60 due to reports of blood clots.Berlins top health official, Dilek Kalayci, said Tuesday that the decision was taken as a precautio...

Soccer-Chelsea v Porto quarter-final fixtures to be played in Seville

Both legs of Chelseas Champions League quarter-final meeting with Porto will be played in Seville, Spain over restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, European soccers governing body UEFA said on Tuesday. The first leg will take place...

European travel recovery disappointing, industry officials say

Domestic air passenger travel and freight flights are rising in Europe but normal operations are still severely damaged by the pandemic, the head of European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said on Tuesday. Low-cost airline traffic i...

PRICES-BULLION-CLOSE

BULLION CLOSING INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 63713.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 44217.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 44395.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021