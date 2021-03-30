Ex-BSP MLA Virendra Singh passes away

Former BSP MLA Virendra Singh died here on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

The 61-year-old breathed his last around noon.He is survived by his wife and two sons, his son Ashish told reporters.

Singh had been suffering from serious health problems since 2018 and was being treated at an ICU set up at his home.

He was elected as BSP MLA from Bareilly Cantonment seat in 2007 and Bithri Chainpur seat in 2012.

